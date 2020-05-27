All the Details on Ana de Armas' "Sweet" Bond With Ben Affleck's Kids

It looks like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are still going strong.
An insider tells E! News the 32-year-old actress "has brought a lot of joy" into the 47-year-old actor's life and that "everything between them is very positive."
"She supports his sobriety and has really helped him stay on track," the insider says. "She is loving, caring and fun. They are always laughing and making each other smile. Ben is extremely happy with her...Everything seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since he has fallen hard like this."
In fact, the Argo star has introduced the Knives Out celeb to his kids—Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8—whom he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner.
"Ana loves kids and couldn't wait to meet them and spend time with them," the insider said. "She knows how much they mean to Ben and so she was anxious to be a part of that. She is very sweet and kind to the kids. They immediately warmed up to her and like her a lot. They are all comfortable together and she's very nurturing. Everything has worked out very well."
Reports of the Deep Water co-stars' romance started spreading in March, and their trips to Cuba and Costa Rica fueled the speculation. Affleck and de Armas have been social distancing together since returning to California. The insider says Affleck travels safely from her house to his and sees his kids at his home. The source adds that Affleck is "fully present for his family."
Affleck and de Armas have also enjoyed occasional walks together, and they shared a few smooches in the music video for Residente's song "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe." They've also made their relationship Instagram official.
"Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds," a source told E! News in March. "They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very nurturing, and he seems to love that. They can't get enough of each other."