It looks like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' love is the real deal.

In honor of her 32nd birthday on Thursday, the Knives Out star took to Instagram to not only thank her 2.8 million followers for the well-wishes, but to make her relationship with the A-lister very, very official.

Ana shared a series of snapshots from what looks like an intimate, desert getaway she and Ben took in honor of her special day.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year," she captioned the post.

In addition to a scenic selfie, Ben snapped photos of the Cuban-Spanish star enjoying a chocolate cake and a room filled with birthday balloons.