Lana Condor Teases Her Future With Noah Centineo in To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Rest easy, pop culture fans. Lana Condor believes you will be satisfied with what's to come.
As excitement continues to grow for the release of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, viewers are hoping the romantic trilogy will end on a high note. Shortly after the first trailer was released, Lana was able to share a few secrets about what to expect.
"It feels like, to me, this send off that I really hoped and prayed it would be for Lara Jean," the Global Ambassador of Neutrogena exclusively shared with E! News. "The whole franchise is about making choices. So, I'm happy with the choice that she made. Now I hope that everyone else will be happy, but we shall see."
Lana continued, "But I love it because the main focus is who she wants to be outside of the world of high school and stepping into the real world, whether or not that's by herself or together."
As fans know, the To All the Boys trilogy follows the romantic life of Lana's character in her teenage years. While she's going to prom with Peter (Noah Centineo), Lara Jean is torn between going to Stanford with him or going…elsewhere.
"I think she really focuses on what she wants in her future and she starts thinking about the future as a young woman, which is really exciting for me," Lana explained. "It's really exciting for me to play because I think that's just my vibe in general, like I'm always trying to figure out who I am and what I stand for and where I'm going. I think a lot of that is what Lara Jean goes through in the third movie."
Until the film is released on Netflix beginning Feb. 12, Lana is celebrating her new status as a Neutrogena global ambassador. The 23-year-old actress said she wants to see more Asian faces in mainstream beauty brands.
"My dad uses Neutrogena and my dad isn't a skincare person," she explained. "It is a household name that wants a face that looks like me to be a part of their family. That was so huge to me and I think that the path that we're going to in terms of being inclusive in the beauty industry is one that we need to keep walking."