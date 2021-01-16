Lana Condor Teases Her Future With Noah Centineo in To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Watch : Lana Condor Teases "To All the Boys 3" With Noah Centineo

Rest easy, pop culture fans. Lana Condor believes you will be satisfied with what's to come.

As excitement continues to grow for the release of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, viewers are hoping the romantic trilogy will end on a high note. Shortly after the first trailer was released, Lana was able to share a few secrets about what to expect.

"It feels like, to me, this send off that I really hoped and prayed it would be for Lara Jean," the Global Ambassador of Neutrogena exclusively shared with E! News. "The whole franchise is about making choices. So, I'm happy with the choice that she made. Now I hope that everyone else will be happy, but we shall see."

Lana continued, "But I love it because the main focus is who she wants to be outside of the world of high school and stepping into the real world, whether or not that's by herself or together."