Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

The sexiest man alive is now off the market.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey got their 2021 off to a steamy start, as both stars made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, Jan. 10.

The 33-year-old Just Mercy actor shared a pair of pics that appeared to show them together at night in front of twinkly lights. In one of the pics, they seem about to kiss.

A handful of minutes later, Lori shared a post featuring two different Polaroids of the twosome. One of the images shows People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive about to kiss his girlfriend's cheek as she has a huge smile on her face.

Michael did not include a caption for his post, while the model and daughter of Steve Harvey's wife Marjorie added a heart emoji for hers.

Little actress Marsai Martin was among those offering her support, as she commented on Michael's post with a heart emoji and three exclamation points.