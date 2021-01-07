Wells Adams Hints at Possible Courthouse Wedding to Sarah Hyland Amid Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic cancelled Wells Adams and fiancée Sarah Hyland's plans for a 2020 wedding, but it may have also pushed them in an entirely new direction for their nuptials.
Wells and Sarah were originally supposed to get married in August 2020. On the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and guest co-host Natasha Parker how he hopes his wedding shakes out given all the uncertainty in the world. Sarah, who has battled many health issues and received her second kidney transplant in 2018 following one in 2012, is particularly at high risk for the coronavirus.
"I don't know if a lot of your fans know this, but [Sarah is] immunocompromised. She's a transplant recipient, so she takes pills so that she doesn't reject this new kidney in her body. We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age," Wells explained. "We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year."
While the hope is that they can have the same event in summer 2021, Wells said that they may decide to have a wildly different kind of wedding instead.
"If this thing continues and we're not able to do it, we'll do a courthouse," he said. "I'm really pushing for Vegas—powder blue suits, Elvis officiant."
Tayshia joked that she and new fiancé Zac Clark could join Wells and Sarah, to which he quipped that they would be happy to take the two-for-one discount.
While a Vegas wedding could be in the cards, Wells knows at least one thing is certain. "We're getting married this year," Wells stressed. "I just don't know how this looks."
Though the couple—who began dating in 2017 after flirting on social media and got engaged two years later—may end up celebrating their love differently than they hoped, they're always grateful for one another. "We were supposed to get married today," Sarah wrote on Instagram in August 2020. "Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back."