Instagram
Cheers to the future bride and groom!
Since announcing their engagement on social media in July, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams haven't been able to get enough off of each other even more so. Now, they're celebrating their engagement in style, surrounded by the people they love most.
"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams," the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram at the time when announcing her engagement. To which Adams commented, "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab....fiancé!"
The happy couple has continued to bless us with touching relationship moments and they can't seem to get enough off of the new chapter of their lives as fiancés.
This weekend, the two lovebirds decided to celebrate that new chapter with the rest of their friends and family by throwing an engagement party to remember.
In an Instagram Story video reposted by Hyland—who looked so simple yet flawlessly elegant wearing a strapless white dress and strappy sandals—she and her beau were seen giving a speech in front of their loved ones.
"You are all obviously here today because you have such a special place in our hearts, we love you so very much," Hyland said during the speech. She then asks Adams if he has anything he'd like to add, to which he replies, "Well we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess. Thanks for coming guys!"
In other photos and videos shared by those in attendance, the couple was all smiles—seemingly feeling over the moon to be surrounded by their closest friends and family.
Their engagement celebration had everything from beautiful flower arrangements, framed couples photos of the two, a Prosecco and Craft Beer Bar, white-and-gold cookies that read "Future Mrs. Adams," napkins engraved with their names and there were even party games involved.
The Modern Family star also took to her own Instagram and shared a photo of the giving cheers, reminiscing on one of the first times they ever hung out together.
Instagram
"Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now... just engaged... so Thank you @casamigos for keeping our dream alive with tequila," she wrote on the Instagram caption.
Hyland and Adams dated for well over a year before getting engaged and they first sparked romance rumors after dressing up in matching Stranger Things costumes during Halloween in 2017. In November of that same year, E! News confirmed that they were officially in a relationship.
Adams also took to Instagram to share a silly photo of the two at their engagement party, writing, "I mean, who wouldn't want to marry me?"
In September, Hyland also shared the sweet details of her first date with Adams. Taking to social media, Hyland wrote at the time: "A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we're engaged."
"It's amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back," she added.
Of course, Hyland was also accompanied by fellow Modern Family castmates, such as Jesse Tyler Ferguson—who snapped a selfie of the two at the party.
Others in attendance also included the newly engaged couple Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges and actress Debbie Ryan.
Instagram
Besides swapping "engagement stories with @andybovine and @chloebridges," as Adams wrote on one of his Instagram Story captions, the ladies also shared a crystal clear photo of their gorgeous engagement rings.
Hyland reposted the photo to her own Instagram Stories and captioned it, "I'm obsessed with this picture."
The Modern Family star's dazzling diamond engagement ring was designed by none other than Lorraine Schwartz.
"Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat Oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, shared with E! News. "On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000."
Hyland and Adams also recently celebrated their second anniversary earlier this month and showed the world just how much they each other with some adorable Instagram posts.
"I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her," the former Bachelor star wrote at the time. "But I guess how anniversary's work, it's when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle. You're my person and I can't wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free...buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say."
We're so happy for these two lovebirds and can't wait to see them walk down the aisle!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!