Gwyneth Paltrow Says 14-Year-Old Son Moses Martin Is Struggling the Most in Her Family Amid Lockdown

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Embarrasses Apple With Unapproved Selfie

Parenting isn't easy—especially amid a global pandemic.

During the Jan. 4th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about staying at home with her loved ones and why her 14-year-old son Moses Martin is the one in the family who's "having the hardest time with it."

"What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of, just like, solo, outside, exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that," the Oscar winner said. "But I think it's very hard to be 14. And you know, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones, you know, that are still in kind of, like, the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed."

She then compared her son's experience to his older sister Apple Martin's. "Like, my daughter is 16," Paltrow continued. "She kind of, like, knows who she is. She's got her friends, and my son would have started high school in September. And I think it's hard socially."