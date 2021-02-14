Meghan Trainor Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Daryl Sabara

Watch : Meghan Trainor Welcomes First Baby with Daryl Sabara

It's all about that bass baby!

Meghan Trainor is officially a mom. The singer has given birth to her first child, a baby boy named Riley, with her husband of two years, Daryl Sabara.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!" Meghan wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 14, alongside photos of the couple's son. "We are SO IN LOVE [crying emoji]. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

In one pic, baby Riley sleeps peacefully while zipped up in a SNOO Smart Sleeper bassinet. He is also shown close up, peering at the camera. Another pic shows Meghan meeting the couple's son for the first time and another image shows Daryl feeding Riley a bottle.

The proud dad posted the same photos on his own page, writing, "Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world [red heart emoji]."

In October, Meghan, 27, spilled the news that she was expecting. She wrote on Instagram, "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" Daryl, the actor best known for Spy Kids, told her at the time, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."