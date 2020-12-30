Ciara and Vanessa Bryant Celebrate Christmas With Winter Getaway

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

The besties are back at it! After taking a trip to Cabo in October, pals Vanessa Bryant and Ciara embarked on another getaway this week—winter edition.

For their first Christmas without the late Kobe Bryant, the pair and their families headed to Montana for a ski trip.

Ciara said it was the first time she's tried the snowy sport. The "I Bet" singer wrote on Instagram, "The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! Heading to the slopes," along with a video of herself, decked out in a Moncler puffer jacket.

She and Vanessa posted more than a dozen pics of their icy vacay, which showed the close-knit group playing eight-ball, decorating Christmas cookies, going inner tubing at night and clocking in some quality time with their kids.

On the trip were Vanessa and Kobe's daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. Their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in January in the same helicopter crash that killed the basketball legend.