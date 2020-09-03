DWTSKim & KylieLala KentChadwick BosemanPhotosVideos

Russell Wilson Hints He Wants More Babies With Ciara

Russell Wilson shared an adorable video of his son Win and told Ciara, "We're going to have more of these little things."

It's been just over a month since Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their son Win, but is the quarterback already getting baby fever

The 31-year-old athlete hinted to the 34-year-old singer he'd like to grow their family in the future in a new video posted to Instagram. The clip showed the Seattle Seahawks star holding his bundle of joy late at night. 

"'Sir Win!'" Russell wrote alongside the footage. "Late Nights! Team No Sleep!"

However, the happy couple didn't seem to mind the lack of shuteye and couldn't help but gush over their little one.

"He's so precious," Ciara said. "Gosh, he's so beautiful."

In fact, Russell told his wife, "We're going to have more of these little things." However, Ciara seemed willing to wait.

"OK, sit down," she told her husband. 

For now, it looks like Ciara is loving life as a family of five. She also shared a video of snuggling with her youngest child.

photos
Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

Ciara and Russell welcomed Win on July 23. Their newest addition came three years after she gave birth to daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and six years after she gave birth to son Future, who she shares with her ex Future.

The Grammy winner has opened up about motherhood before and explained how "it's changed" her "for the better" during a 2018 interview with W magazine.

"It's made me not sweat the small stuff," she explained. "I think [being a mom] gives you more compassion in life, and more love in your heart. I have to say, I do love giving love but I want to give more. There's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your kid's face; there's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another kid's face."

