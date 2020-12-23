Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Recreates Mom's Full House Look

Bella Giannulli showed her support for her mom Lori Loughlin with flattery, solidarity and Full House nostalgia, days before the actress is set to be released from prison. See her tribute.

By Corinne Heller Dec 23, 2020 4:58 PMTags
Lori LoughlinFull House
Watch: Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Like mother, like daughter.

While Lori Loughlin awaits her upcoming scheduled release from prison, the youngest of her two daughters is showing her support for her with flattery, solidarity and a little nostalgia. Bella Giannulli, 20, showed off newly dyed long auburn hair in a selfie posted on her Instagram Story, as well as a screenshot of Lori's former Full House character, Aunt Becky, sporting the same hairstyle on the '90s series.

The actress' daughter wrote, "Copied her [red heart emoji]."

The post comes days before Lori is scheduled to be released from federal prison after serving almost two months behind bars for her involvement in last year's college admissions scandal.

The Full House alum, whose character was written off Netflix's sequel series Fuller House for season five amid the controversy, is scheduled to be freed from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. three days after Christmas, records show. However, it has been speculated that she may be able to leave earlier and just in time to celebrate the holidays with her family because her release date falls at the end of a weekend, and because of overcrowding.

photos
Lori Loughlin's Life in Pictures Since the College Admissions Scandal

Lori's husband Mossimo Giannulli, father of Bella and the couple's 21-year-old eldest daughter and YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, is also currently in prison. He began his own five-month sentence in November for his own involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Instagram / Bella Giannulli

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Apologizes to Hilaria Baldwin and Deletes Underwear Photo

2

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic

3

Arnold Schwarzenegger "Never" Thought Katherine Would Marry an Actor

In March, he and Lori were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the private University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers. Both reached plea agreements to avoid longer prison sentences.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Under the agreements, Lori was also given two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, while her husband was also given two years of supervised release, with 250 hours of community service, and issued a $250,000 fine. In November, documents showed that Lori and Mossimo paid their fines.

Hulu

More than 55 people, including the couple and actress Felicity Huffman, have been charged in the vast U.S. fraud and bribery scheme in which they have been accused of conspiring with a higher education admissions consultant to fraudulently secure their children's admissions to elite colleges and universities.

In October 2019, Huffman served under two weeks in prison for her role in the scandal. She was released three days early as her original release date fell at the start of a weekend.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Apologizes to Hilaria Baldwin and Deletes Underwear Photo

2

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic

3

Arnold Schwarzenegger "Never" Thought Katherine Would Marry an Actor

4

Prince William and Kate Middleton Come Under Fire for Christmas Outing

5

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Aren't in a Rush to Get Married