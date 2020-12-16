KardashiansChrishell Stause2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Calls Out Son Moses for Eating Her Sandwich in Rare Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow playfully snapped photo evidence after son Moses ate half of her meal. Keep scrolling to see the rare photo of the teen.

By Mona Thomas Dec 16, 2020 2:37 PMTags
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't play when it comes to her food.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Country Strong star took to her Instagram to call out her 14-year-old son Moses Martin for eating her sandwich.

In the caption, the 48-year-old mom wrote, "Lil dude in the back pretending he didn't eat half of my @carlacafela sando," with the teen blurred in the background.

The star shares Moses, and her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, with her ex-husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin

Over the years, the proud parents have kept their kids out of the spotlight. However, now that Moses and Apple are starting to get older, the Goop founder has been sharing more pics of them on social media.

Earlier this year, Moses, who celebrated his birthday back in April with a socially-distanced parade, shared his thoughts on his mother selling vibrators, which apparently, he didn't mind too much.

"You know, it's funny actually, my son said to me the other day—he was like, ‘You know, at first, I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. And now I think it's a great thing,'" Gwyneth explained during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He's like, ‘You're a feminist, mom. You're a badass.' I was like, ‘Thank you.'"

"There's been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house," she wrote on her Goop blog. "And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun."

