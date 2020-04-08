Gwyneth Paltrow is showing people across the country how to hold a birthday in the time of corona.

The Goop founder is celebrating her son Moses Martin's 14th birthday, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Martin-Paltrow family had to get a bit creative with their party. Rather than the typical birthday cake and family get-together, Moses had a special parade thrown in his honor.

A stream of cars decorated in posters and balloons came in and out of the family's well-manicured driveway, where his friends shouted their remarks. Gwyneth danced as the birthday song played while Moses stood in his pajamas and a purple birthday hat. At one point, a person holds a blue birthday bag out of their sun-roof for Moses to run and grab.

Though it wasn't the traditional birthday party, Moses was more than happy to begin a new year of life with his friends at a socially distanced party.