The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 4

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases "Tumultuous" Ending for Tayshia

Tayshia Adams has found her final four.

After an hour of crying and agonizing and sending men home seemingly willy-nilly, Tayshia narrowed down her Bachelorette choices to four solid men: Zac, Ben, Ivan and Brendan.

We saw tearful goodbyes with Blake and Riley, and tensions flared when Bennett was invited to the rose ceremony despite having left a while ago. He still didn't get a rose, and neither did Noah, so it was sort of fitting that both men went home at the same time after their disaster of a two-on-one.

The four lucky guys who did get roses now get to introduce their families to Tayshia, and that is obviously going to go just great when we get to watch it tomorrow.

First, we got to sit through about an hour of the men telling all, which was honestly somewhat lackluster.