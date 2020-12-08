Kylie Jenner Debuts Red-Hot Hair Transformation: "Ariel Who?"

Related : Kylie Jenner's Best Boss Moments

It's hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner—and her ever-changing hair.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7 to give her fans a look at her radiant red locks.

"Ariel who?" the 23-year-old captioned the pic, referencing the Disney princess and later asking her followers to name the wig. While Kourtney Kardashian suggested "Kristen ElDorado Meadow," Khadijah Haqq McCray recommended "Fine Wine."

This isn't the first time the makeup mogul has transformed her tresses. In fact, she's experimented with a number of hair hues over the years, ranging from brunette and blonde to pink and green.

"I first dyed my hair when I was 16," she wrote in a 2015 KylieJenner.com blog post. "I dyed it blue and I never even asked my mom. After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way."