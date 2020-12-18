See Christina Aguilera's Most Iconic Looks On and Off Stage

She is beautiful, in every single way!
There are so many words to describe Christina Aguilera including determined, accomplished and down-right incredible. This music powerhouse has been around since the early 2000s pop scene and thankfully isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Creating major hits that range from "Genie in a Bottle" to "Candyman" and "Fighter," Aguilera is one of the most recognized singers of this generation.
In the last 20 years, she has collected multiple awards for her outstanding career including a 2000 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, a 2000 Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist, the 2004 Glamour Award for Woman of the Year and a 2013 People's Choice Award for The People's Voice.
Outside of her music accolades, Aguilera has also devoted a huge portion of her time to her family, including her two kids Max Bratman, 12 and Summer Rutler, 6, in addition to countless years of philanthropic work for organizations such as AIDS Project Los Angeles, Declare Yourself and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
And on top of all of this, Aguilera has showcased quite the closet and we are here to take a look back at some of her most iconic moments. Ranging from her sleek, black ensemble at the 2017 American Music Awards to her barely there gid up for the 2000 My VH1 Awards, she knows how to show up!
So blast her thoughtful song "Reflection," remember you are beautiful in every single way and take a peek at some of Aguilera's best outfits over the years in honor of her 40th birthday.