Christina Aguilera's 20-Year Career: The Highs and Lows

Christina Aguilera has just been nominated for two Grammys! The superstar singer is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Demi Lovato for their song "Fall in Line" and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Like I Do" featuring Goldlink.

Earlier this year, Aguilera released her eighth studio album, Liberation. This was the first time in six years that the 37-year-old Grammy winner has released an album, and her fans couldn't have been more excited to hear her new tracks. The release of Liberation came 19 years after Aguilera dropped her self-tilted first album in Aug. 1999. Months after the album's release, Aguilera would go on to score her first Grammy, beating out Mickey Mouse Club co-star Britney Spears for the coveted Best New Artist award.

Since that time, the singer's career has seen many highs, including multiple Grammy wins, but also some admitted lows.