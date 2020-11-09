Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Watch Whitney Thore & Her Ex-Fiancé Plan Their Wedding in a Sneak Peek at My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Whitney Thore and Chase Severino called it quits in May just months after their engagement. Watch a preview of how the drama begins on season eight of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

By Jonathan Borge Nov 09, 2020 5:00 PMTags
Now this one's a bummer.

After celebrating a magical, picture-perfect engagement in Paris at the end of 2019, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore was all set to get married to her dream man, Chase Severino. That joyous time in her life is the exact one we'll witness when season eight of the hit TLC show premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

In an exclusive new clip, Whitney, Chase and friends like Todd Beasley, Ashley Baynes, Heather Sykes and Ryan Andras gather to discuss wedding plans and what the future holds. As Whitney raises the idea of getting hitched in Ireland, she also throws out a potential wedding hashtag, #ChaceAndWhitney, a play on chasing Whitney down the aisle, which, yes, doesn't entirely make sense (Why would he chase her? Actually, why?). 

The sneak peek also finds Whitney sharing that she had no plans to change her last name after a friend suggested a different hashtag, #ThoreNoMore. Of course, the clip is just the start of all the drama that'll be packed into season eight. Months after their dreamy engagement, Whitney took to Instagram in May to share that it had been called off.

The reason? It turns out that Chase wasn't fully committed. "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history," Whitney wrote on Instagram. "Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October." Awkward! 

As a season eight trailer promises, this major life update—plus the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic—will take center stage.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. 

