See Selena: The Series Cast Compared to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Selena Quintanilla's life and legacy continue to be celebrated.
It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the world lost an icon after she was unexpectedly murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, her Fan Club president, on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
But despite the tragedy, Selena has continued to influence and impact the music, fashion and beauty industry. Case in point? There have been two (wildly successful) makeup collections by MAC Cosmetics in her honor. Plus, many retailers now carry clothing with her image embossed on t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, accessories and more.
And now, Netflix has released the highly anticipated television show based on her and her family's life—Selena: The Series. Although there have been mixed reviews, Suzette Quintanilla, explained the importance of the show.
"I'm grateful for this huge platform we have been given on Netflix," Selena's sister shared earlier this week on Instagram. "This type of opportunity DOES NOT HAPPEN TO LATINOS often... okay hardly ever if you really wanna know! Not one season... but 2 seasons about a mexican american family from Texas who worked their asses off and NEVER gave up."
"Who can relate to that? Each of you reading this! We all have dreams and we all have goals and even though Selena is not here it does not change this story," she added. "Mad love to each and all latino cast & crew that worked hard to help tell our story for generations to come. To just inspire one person is winning in my eyes..."
Christian Serratos recently spoke to E! News about what it was like to take on the role of Selena in the new Netflix show.
"I see myself in Selena and grew up watching and admiring her. And I'm just really excited for everybody to see the hard work and perseverance that it took her to gain the success that she gained," the actress shared in November. "It wasn't always easy, but she did it with such strength and such grace, and found a place for her where there wasn't always a place and I think that's very relatable for our community and people of color and I'm just really happy to be telling this story again."
So whether you've already binged through Selena: The Series or have yet to watch it, take a look at the cast compared to their real-life counterparts in our gallery below.
Selena: The Series is already available to stream on Netflix.