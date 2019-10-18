Inside Selena Quintanilla's Tragically Brief Life and Enduring Legacy

It's hard to overstate just what sort an impact Selena Quintanilla made on the world in her all-too-brief time in it.

The Queen of Tejano music, whose debut self-titled album was released 30 years ago on October 17, 1989, had already become one of the best-selling Latin singers of all time and was poised to truly cross over in a major way with the impending release of her bilingual fifth studio album, Dreaming of You, when she was brutally shot dead in March of 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, her former fan club president and manager of her clothing boutiques. At the time of her death, she was only 23 years old.

While no murder is more tragic than another, there was something about this loss that struck the world so monumentally, in part because it stopped such a promising and hard-fought career dead in its tracks. After all, rising to the title of La Reina de Tejano wasn't supposed to be possible for Selena—or, really, any other women, for that matter.