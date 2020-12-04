Noah Cyrus Is ''Mortified'' After Using Racially Insensitive Word While Defending Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus is apologizing after being called out for using a racially insensitive word on social media.
The new Grammy nominee posted on her Instagram story to support Harry Styles' controversial Vogue photoshoot. As the first solo male cover star, Harry donned a Gucci jacket over a dress. But in response to the gender-bending style, commentator Candace Owens said, "bring back manly men."
Cue Noah, who shared a picture of Harry with the caption, "he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz." The 20-year-old then faced backlash for using the racially insensitive term "nappy," a historically negative reference to natural Black hair textures.
Noah was quickly criticized for her offensive word choice. One Twitter user wrote that white people "need to stop using words you hear black ppl say," adding, "y'all don't even be knowing the meaning y'all be saying it just to look cool it's aggy."
The "July" singer apologized on Thursday, Dec. 3. She wrote on her Insta Story, "i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry."
She added, "i will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in no way meant to offend anyone. i am so sorry."
Candace also slammed Noah over the comment that appeared to be aimed at her. The author wrote on Twitter, "Care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy ass hoe' is not racist? I'm all ears. You guys love cancel culture." She then tagged Noah's big sis Miley Cyrus and said, "come get your sister!"
Earlier this week, Harry defended himself against Candace's critiques of his Vogue cover. The "Adore You" singer reclaimed the phrase and used it as a caption for his new Variety photos, writing, "Bring back manly men."
Several celebs backed him, including Tan France, Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil and surprisingly Logan Paul, who said, "What is ‘manly' to you? What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you're wearing?"
Zach Braff chimed in to say, "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f--k you want to be."
And, naturally, Harry's mum "absolutely" supported him and agrees that people should be able to wear whatever they like. "I think maybe I had something to do with it," his mother Anne Twist said the British daytime show Lorraine. "I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which [Gemma] hated, but Harry always embraced."
Both Harry and Noah are nominated at the 2021 Grammy Awards. See the full list of nominees.