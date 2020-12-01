Ashley Graham Reveals What Exactly Goes Down In Her DMs With Jennifer Aniston

Related : Ashley Graham on What Christian Siriano Brought to the Fashion Industry

Leave it to Ashley Graham to keep it real at all times.

During a virtual interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Nov. 30, the supermodel was asked to name the "biggest celebrity" to slide into her DMs. That's when the star revealed that she actually made the first move when it comes to her social media friendship with Jennifer Aniston.

"Well I slid into her DMs first, but Jennifer Aniston and I definitely have lots of convos," the 33-year-old gushed to host Andy Cohen. "We love to root for each other. She's amazing."

As fans may recall, Aniston literally broke Instagram when she first joined the social media platform in 2019. At the time, Instagram told E! News in a statement that they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly." Now, it's safe to say Ashley was one of the many fans trying to become friends with Jen.