Ashley Graham Reveals What Exactly Goes Down In Her DMs With Jennifer Aniston

Leave it to Ashley Graham to keep it real at all times.
During a virtual interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Nov. 30, the supermodel was asked to name the "biggest celebrity" to slide into her DMs. That's when the star revealed that she actually made the first move when it comes to her social media friendship with Jennifer Aniston.
"Well I slid into her DMs first, but Jennifer Aniston and I definitely have lots of convos," the 33-year-old gushed to host Andy Cohen. "We love to root for each other. She's amazing."
As fans may recall, Aniston literally broke Instagram when she first joined the social media platform in 2019. At the time, Instagram told E! News in a statement that they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly." Now, it's safe to say Ashley was one of the many fans trying to become friends with Jen.
During her interview on WWHL, Ashley, who stripped down for a post-pregnancy bathroom selfie in October, also revealed the hilarious way her husband Justin Ervin tricked her into saying "I love you" first.
"We were playing a game and he tricked me into saying, ‘I love you.' And he said, ‘I love the way that you love me,'" she explained, "And I said, ‘I do love you!' And he's like, ‘I knew it.'" Ashley also emphasized that she knew he was "the one" after saying because "when it came out of my mouth, I got tingly down there." Spicy!
Earlier this year, the author and her husband of 10 years welcomed their first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. On Jan. 18, the then-new mom took to her Instagram Story to share the heartwarming news.
"At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she wrote. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."
Eight months later, the fierce mommy returned to the runway like she never left to walk in Fendi's fashion show during Milan Women's Fashion Week.
