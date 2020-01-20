Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Her First Child

Instagram / Ashley Graham
Congratulations are in order! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are parents!
The supermodel and her husband of nine years welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 18, Graham shared on Instagram. "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she wrote on her story. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."
The bundle of joy arrives two months after the superstar revealed the sex of the baby on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While answering a round rapid fire questions, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host accidentally let it slip that she and Ervin were expecting a son. "A boy," she yelled with joy. "I'm having a boy! I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!"
The 31-year-old star previously announced her pregnancy with the aid of her hubby back in August. On their ninth anniversary, the couple shared an exciting video on Instagram that showed them trying to get the selfie angle just right. The camera then panned out to reveal Graham's growing bump. "Surprise!" the parents-to-be both exclaimed.
In her caption, the star gushed over the news. "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," she wrote. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."
Before the little one arrived, Graham was open about her pregnancy experience with her fans. In October, the model posted a nude selfie on Instagram in a show of self-love for her changing body.
"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day," she captioned the video. "It's a journey and I'm so thankful to have such a supportive community."
This wasn't the first time the star shared a nude photo during her pregnancy. Shortly after announcing her baby news in August, she shared a nude selfie on Instagram showcasing her stretch marks. "Same same but a little different," the captioned the post.
Now, the new mom is in baby bliss! A very big congratulations to the new parents!
