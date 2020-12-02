Nikki & Brie Bella Try to Get to the Bottom of Mom Kathy's Health Problems on Total Bellas

Related : Nikki & Brie Bella Try to Get Mom Kathy to Open Up

Forget the marshmallows, the Bella Twins are grilling their mom.

In this clip from Thursday, Dec. 3's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella try to get mom Kathy Colace to open up. This conversation comes amid Kathy's health struggles on the show.

As E! readers may recall, earlier this year, the Total Bellas matriarch was diagnosed with Bell's palsy as she suffered from some paralysis on the left side of her face. However, at the end of June, Kathy underwent a major medical procedure after a mass on her brain stem was detected.

Brie explains in a confessional, "So, Nicole and I see my mom outside setting up s'mores and we know this is the perfect opportunity to naturally talk to my mom."

In order to not give away their plan, the twins simply discuss the niceness of the weather.

Nikki adds to the Total Bellas camera, "We're under the stars, the beautiful trees and, I feel like, this kind of environment is so perfect to bond and talk about things and cry if you need to cry. Let's just open up our hearts and our minds and our souls."