Nikki Bella Turns to a Relationship Coach After Fight With JJ & Other Family Drama

This should've been the happiest time of Nikki Bella's life.

On Thursday, Nov. 19's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki found herself feeling uncertain about having a baby shower as drama was plaguing her family. For starters, Nikki wasn't on speaking terms with brother JJ Garcia after a "massive fight about politics."

While twin Brie Bella, who was also pregnant at the time, urged Nikki to make amends with her brother, Artem Chigvintsev's fiancé felt hesitant to do so.

She informed her sister, "I don't understand what I did wrong in the situation except say how I felt about politics. And I got destroyed by him with words."

The Belle Radici co-founder went on to say she was "disgusted" by her brother's behavior. Yet, Brie tried to reason with Nikki by noting, "It's family."

"People don't change," Brie added. "So you gotta accept who they are and if you need to keep them at a distance, you keep them at a distance, but you don't keep 'em away forever."