John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of Son Ben to Celebrate His 10th Birthday

John Travolta is celebrating son Benjamin Travolta's milestone birthday.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the Face/Off star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with his 10-year-old son in honor of his special day. Along with the sweet picture, showing John hugging Ben, the Oscar nominee wrote, "Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!"
The 66-year-old actor shares two children Benjamin and Ella Bleu Travolta, 20, with his late wife Kelly Preston. Their first child, Jett Travolta, died in 2009 at the age 16 from a seizure during a family vacation.
As fans may recall, Kelly passed away in July at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with cancer. In a statement shared by John on Instagram at the time, the actor died on the morning of Sunday, July 12.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."
The statement continued, "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the proud father took to Instagram to celebrate Kelly's birthday with a throwback photo from their wedding day.
"Happy Birthday hon!" John wrote. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."