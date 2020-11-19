This Wild Sneak Peek at Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Promises Fake Weddings and an Intervention

If you could go without cheesy Hallmark movies and easy-to-binge holiday content, MTV has the perfect, messy reality fix for you.
Season four of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation finally returns on Thursday, Nov. 19 and in an exclusive sneak peek at the season, it's pretty clear that not even COVID-19 will stop this crew from going balls to the wall wild. So what can we expect?
As fans already know, this season finds Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWOWW" back together as they try and get past the beef that first began at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding. Marking the first season without Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi), the cast quarantined at an empty hotel to come together and film.
And from the looks of the new teaser, it was a beautiful disaster.
The overarching theme this season? "We need to get this family back together," the Situation says, "This is our last resort." Throughout the video, we see the cast make cocktails and ride mini motorbikes indoors in an attempt to patch some of the on-the-rocks friendships in the group.
Later in the clip, they all focus on finding a girlfriend for Vinny, who's introduced to a ton of single ladies during a fake version of A Double Shot at Love. Elsewhere, they hire a doctor (read: therapist) to help each other cope with the "elephant in the room" (a.k.a. more drama) and also seem to recreate Angelina's wedding in an effort to deliver speeches that won't have her furious with Deena and JWOWW.
"We're not just friends, we're family," the Situation adds. "And this is our last shot to put this behind us and get our family back on track." Will it work? That's TBD. In another easy-to-miss scene, Deena also seems to announce her second pregnancy.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Situation expressed hope that Snooki will one day come back.
"We're still leaving the door open for her return," he said. "She's a legend and I'm going to remain positive. I think maybe in the next year, we might see her come back in some capacity."
He continued, "I'm being hopeful but at the same time…we've known each other for over 10 years, almost 150 episodes of TV and the dynamic is, to be honest, magic. I think you guys are really going to be happy with what you see." Sounds like a Snookiless season will style live up to the hype.
Season four of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.