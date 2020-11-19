Why the Jersey Shore Cast Remains "Hopeful" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Will Return

The Jersey Shore crew is down a meatball!
As MTV prepares to kick off a brand-new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Nov. 19, one fan-favorite will be missing from the fun. Yes, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will not be part of the Italian dinners after she announced her retirement from the show in December 2019.
According to the cast, their close friend remains on top of their mind. In fact, they are more hopeful than ever before that she will visit one day soon.
"We're still leaving the door open for her return," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino exclusively shared with E! News. "She's a legend and I'm going to remain positive. I think maybe in the next year, we might see her come back in some capacity."
He continued, "I'm being hopeful but at the same time…we've known each other for over 10 years, almost 150 episodes of TV and the dynamic is, to be honest, magic. I think you guys are really going to be happy with what you see."
For Jenni "JWoww" Farley, she was quick to admit that this season was an adjustment without her best friend. As a way to cope, the MTV star joked that she "just pretended [Snooki] was sleeping the whole time."
"I'll never accept Nicole not coming back," JWoww explained. "[She] slept by me for over 10 years so if there's a way, we will get her back."
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the cast was able to film safely in a quarantine "bubble" at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas. And while the gang may be far away from New Jersey, the drama and entertainment is still present everywhere they fist pump.
"You put us in a house together and there are cameras on us and all we have is each other," Vinny Guadagnino teased to E! News. "If there was anybody that can pull off filming a show in a secluded place and having fun and fighting with each other and roasting each other and creating a TV show, it's us."
Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.