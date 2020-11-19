Why the Jersey Shore Cast Remains "Hopeful" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Will Return

Related : "Jersey Shore" Angelina's Wedding Toast Drama

The Jersey Shore crew is down a meatball!

As MTV prepares to kick off a brand-new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Nov. 19, one fan-favorite will be missing from the fun. Yes, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will not be part of the Italian dinners after she announced her retirement from the show in December 2019.

According to the cast, their close friend remains on top of their mind. In fact, they are more hopeful than ever before that she will visit one day soon.

"We're still leaving the door open for her return," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino exclusively shared with E! News. "She's a legend and I'm going to remain positive. I think maybe in the next year, we might see her come back in some capacity."

He continued, "I'm being hopeful but at the same time…we've known each other for over 10 years, almost 150 episodes of TV and the dynamic is, to be honest, magic. I think you guys are really going to be happy with what you see."