2020 Holiday TV Content We Are Way Too Excited For

The holidays are almost here!

Sure, we haven't even hit Halloween yet, but in 2020, time means nothing. It's the holidays when we say it's the holidays, and we say it's the holidays! Hallmark and Lifetime both agreed that today specifically (Friday, Oct. 23) is the official start of the holidays, since they both chose this day to launch their annual holiday movie slates. With as much as we've all been through this year, we deserve this.

We deserve obvious romances where there's zero doubt that the main two characters are going to fall in love. We deserve music and cheer and baked goods and people turning out to be related to Santa. We need it. We crave it. We're ready for it.

While there's hardly a holiday movie or special or series we're not interested in watching this year, we've rounded up a list of the ones that jingle our bells the most as we hurtle towards the end of the year.