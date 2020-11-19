All We Want For Christmas Is Mariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Special Featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Bobby Brown Jr.TransformationsThe Fresh Prince of Bel-AirPhotosVideos

All we want for Christmas is more Mariah Carey—and we're getting it!

As if the overnight transition from Halloween to November (officially the holidays, in Carey's world) didn't give us enough reason to blast her iconic holiday tune, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," the 50-year-old pop star has whipped together a new TV event aptly-titled Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which will air on Friday, Dec. 4 on Apple TV+. 

Here's the official synopsis: "Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry."

Because no one does over-the-top like Carey, we're also getting a soundtrack single and music video for "Oh Santa!," which features Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Additionally, the special will welcome celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jermaine DupriTiffany HaddishBilly EichnerMisty CopelandMykal-Michelle Harris and an appearance by Carey's 9-year-old twins, Morrocan and Monroe.

"Let's get festive!" Carey wrote on Instagram alongside the poster for the special. 

Apple TV+

In addition, Carey sat down with Zane Lowe for an Apple TV+ interview which will air on Dec. 7. Throughout, she's set to discuss her favorite holiday jams, new music, plus her recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. And if you need more plans come Dec. 25, she'll also appear on the radio station Apple Music Hits for a six-hour Holiday Hits special that's sure to get you dancing. 

Last year, 1984's "All I Want For Christmas" broke three Guiness World Records. Carey was honored for having the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist in addition to having the most streamed song on Spotify in 24 hours with 10.8 million streams in Dec. 2018. And because it's the Queen of Christmas we're talking about, she also broke the record for most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

Anyone else suddenly feeling festive AF?

