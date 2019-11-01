Mariah Carey Officially Commences the Christmas Season in the Best Way

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mariah Carey, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Halloween is officially over, which can only mean one thing: It's time to start getting ready for the holidays! And who better to usher in the celebratory time than Mariah Carey?

The five-time Grammy winner took to Twitter on Thursday to commence the Christmas season.

The singer announced the "breaking news" in a video. The 29-second clip showed the star lounging in her Halloween costume after attending Heidi Klum's big bash. But at the stroke of midnight, her classic hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" started playing on her phone. She then received a call from the big man himself.

"Santa! It's time!" she said before letting out an enthusiastic scream. 

Carey was certainly dressed for the occasion and donned a festive pair of red pajamas.

However, this wasn't the only way she rang in the season. She also released the deluxe anniversary edition of her holiday album Merry Christmas. According to a press release, the two-disc set features previously unreleased recordings and bonus material in honor of the original album's 25th anniversary.

Watch

Mariah Carey Promises a Real Look Into Her Life in Memoir

But that's not all. Carey also released an Amazon gift guide and dropped previously unreleased footage from the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.

Watch the videos to get into the festive spirit.

Only 54 days to go!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Christmas , Mariah Carey , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.