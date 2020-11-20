Why The Queen's Gambit Cast Seems So Familiar

Related : "Harry Potter" 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

"Let's play."

The final quote of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit has sat with us as we've taken time to digest the tour de force performances we witnessed. As E! readers surely know, The Queen's Gambit follows Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) as she transforms from stoic orphan to cutthroat chess player.

On learning chess for the role, Anya told Seth Meyers, "I had to learn, like, understand chess for myself because I felt that people care about it so much that I couldn't just show up and not understand the theory of it. But the theory and then applying that theory are two very different things."

The drama series is based off Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name.

While Anya's performance deserves all of the awards, as we walked away actually interested in chess, the entire cast also pulled out stellar performances. Alongside Anya, The Queen's Gambit starred Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram and more.