Tony Awards 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

Let the countdown begin!

Like many award shows, the 2020 Tony Awards was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and later to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. But on Thursday, Oct. 15, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced this year's nominations on the award show's official YouTube.

Jagged Little Pill, the musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's album, leads the way with a whopping 15 nominations including Best Musical. Moulin Rouge! The Musical, however, isn't far behind with an impressive 14 nominations.

Familiar actors like Laura Linney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mary-Louise Parker, Tom Hiddleston, Audra McDonald and Blair Underwood are also being recognized for their roles away from the big and small screen.

The Tony Awards will be voted in 25 competitive categories by 784 designated Tony voters within the theatre community. As for when the awards will actually be announced and handed out virtually, that's still TBD. Until then, check out all the well-deserved nominees below.