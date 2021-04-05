SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Chadwick Boseman Just Made SAG Awards History

Next stop along the 2021 awards season: the SAG Awards!

The Screen Actors Guild promised to shake things up this year with a pre-taped, one-hour ceremony, making for an exceptionally unique (but nonetheless entertaining!) affair.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nominees and presenters have gathered remotely, and comedic segments were filmed ahead of Sunday's main event.

Back in February, before the SAG Awards were postponed to avoid conflicting with last month's 2021 Grammys, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs teamed up with Emily in Paris starlet Lily Collins to announce the nominations. Notable recipients included Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, topping the film side with three nods each, as well as the late Chadwick Boseman, who became the first person to earn four SAG nominations in a single year.

Unlike the Oscars and Golden Globes, winners at the SAG Awards are voted on by their peers in SAG-AFTRA.

So, without further ado, keep up with the complete list of 2021 honorees—updating in real time—below!