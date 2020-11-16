Diddy Marks 2nd Anniversary of Ex Kim Porter's Death With a Touching Tribute

As life goes on, Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to carry ex Kim Porter in his heart.
The actress, model and former partner to the Grammy winner unexpectedly died in 2018. Porter, a mother of four, was 47 years old. Together, Combs and Porter were parents to son Christian, 22, twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, 13, as well as Quincy, 29, Porter's son from a previous relationship.
Two years after her untimely passing, Diddy took to social media on Sunday, Nov. 15 to honor her memory on the anniversary of her death.
"QUEEN KIM PORTER!!" the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper captioned a tribute post, which featured photos of Porter with him and the kids. "@ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER."
The star reiterated just how special Porter was to him, writing in a second post, "The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!"
He and Porter were in an on-and-off relationship for years and welcomed three children together before their final split in 2007, though they continued to have an amicable relationship. On Nov. 15, 2018, she was found dead in her bed at home. The cause of her death was later confirmed as lobar pneumonia.
In the years since, Porter has been top of mind for the family that has been forced to forge ahead without her, including in June 2019, when the couple's twin daughters graduated from what appeared to be eighth grade. "Shout out to Kim, they're graduating baby," the proud dad wrote online at the time. "This one's for you... I mean, this two's for you."
And, every so often, the star takes to social media with a reminder to anyone reading not to take their loved ones for granted. "If you got a good woman please let her know," he encouraged his followers in a January Instagram post.
"Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW. And everyone doesn't get a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! @ladykp I'll honor you forever."