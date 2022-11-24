The Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes and Movies to Watch As You Nurse Your Food Hangover

Watch : Tracy Morgan Pays It Forward in His Hometown for Thanksgiving

"Can someone vacuum before they arrive?"

Chances are you've heard one of your parents make that request if you are home for Thanksgiving, a time filled with turkey and stuffing yourself with stuffing, pumpkin pie and a whole lot of awkward small talk with family members you see about as often as you go to the dentist.

"I know, I can't believe it's been so long." "Yes, I'm still single." "No, I haven't watched Yellowstone yet." And let's not even get started on the moment when politics inevitably comes up two or three wine bottles later.

And that's why you need comfort food. No, we're not talking about your aunt Maureen's green bean casserole and the rest of the feast you're impatiently waiting to dive into, we're talking about comfort food for your soul that only a TV show or movie can provide.

So if you're looking for a cozy distraction right now, we've rounded up some of our favorite Thanksgiving-themed episodes of shows like Friends and Gossip Girl, as well as a few movies about Turkey Day.