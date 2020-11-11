CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Related : Reba & Darius Rucker on Hosting 2020 CMAs & Performing Together

Country music is taking center stage at tonight's 2020 CMA Awards.

Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood is passing the baton to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are teaming up to co-host the live ceremony from Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA Awards will honor and showcase the biggest names in country music as well as emerging talent dominating the country music airwaves.

Fans can expect performances from Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, who will sing their hit collab "10,000 Hours," plus Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Maren Morris and many more.

As for tonight's nominees, the odds are stacked in Lambert's favor, who leads with seven nods. With 55 total career CMA Awards nominations, she also set a new record for female artists. Ahead of the ceremony, it was revealed on Good Morning America that Lambert has already won one award!

And after Garth Brooks pulled out of the running for this year's Entertainer of the Year award, all eyes will be on Lambert, Underwood, Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs to see who snags the evening's top honor.

See which of your favorite country music stars were crowned winners below!