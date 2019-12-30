Carrie Underwood Stepping Down as CMA Awards Host After 12 Years

Country music fans may be blown away by this news.

After hosting the CMA Awards for 12 years, Carrie Underwood announced on Instagram that she will not be returning for next year's show.

"One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. I'm so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I'm thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it," she shared with her social media followers. "It's hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes."

Carrie continued, "I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do."