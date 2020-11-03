A Madonna Impersonator Needs Help Looking Young 'Til the End of Time on Dr. 90210

Tonight's all-new Dr. 90210 showed a different side of Dr. Cat Begovic!
As she put it, "I'm a plastic surgeon, but a lot of times, I'm also a patient."
During the episode, the Beverly Hills doc paid a visit to her dermatologist, Dr. Tanya Kormelli, who she actually went to medical school with.
"We're not only doctor-patient with each other, but also, we're colleagues because there's such a huge overlap between plastic surgery and dermatology," Dr. Cat explained. "And we have worked together on so many patients."
While getting a laser treatment, Dr. Cat revealed that she just recently referred a patient named Holly—who wanted to get rid of the wrinkles and fine lines on her face—to Dr. Tanya: "She was thinking of a facelift, necklift thing but she doesn't have that much skin. I don't think she's a good surgical candidate."
More specifically, Dr. Cat thought that Dr. Tanya could give Holly the results she wanted, but with a much less invasive procedure than a facelift.
When viewers were introduced to Holly, it became clear why she wanted to get rid of her wrinkles: her job depended on it!
"I'm a Marilyn Monroe impersonator, a Madonna impersonator. My job is to look like women who are in the prime of their careers," Holly explained. "They're trapped in time, but I am not!"
"I'm not really ready to move on and start impersonating the Golden Girls—that's my worst nightmare," she added.
This is where Dr. Tanya comes in!
She suggested a nonsurgical facelift, also known as a "thread lift."
"We all lose bone along our cheekbone and in the central part of the face, and everything falls down and in," Dr. Tanya told the Dr. 90210 cameras. "Because there is a little bit of laxity...why don't we use threads to do a little bit of lifting in the forehead where her brow has fallen and in the mid-cheek area where her cheek has fallen?"
The threads—which, as the derm clarified, are "not the kind you sew your clothes with"—add volume and tighten up loose skin, producing "immediate results."
Even better, the threads help build collagen as they dissolve: "So your skin is actually rejuvenating while they're dissolving," Dr. Tanya pointed out.
Holly wound up undergoing the procedure the same day she met Dr. Tanya, and she was in and out of the examination chair in no time.
"I look and feel like a million bucks, which is a good thing since it's a material world after all," Holly quipped while showing off her transformation. "There are no lines on my forehead and my eyes are more open and bright."
Even better, the procedure required little to no recovery period.
"I'm so glad Dr. Cat saved me from getting a full facelift," Holly added.
Dr. Tanya signed off equally thrilled, explaining in a confessional, "What I think is amazing about where medicine is going is to be able to offer alternatives. So we have surgery, but we also have all these nonsurgical technologies that rehabilitate, restore, rebuild and rejuvenate our bodies. And I love being at the forefront of that."
Check out Holly's transformation below, in addition to other Dr. 90210 before and afters!