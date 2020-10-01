Vote Now

Dr. 90210 Patient Mikki Hopes Dr. Michelle Lee Can Give Her a Reason to Smile

By Alyssa Ray Oct 01, 2020
Can Dr. Michelle Lee give new patient Mikki her smile back?

In this exclusive clip from Monday, Oct. 5's all-new Dr. 90210, the famed plastic surgeon hears all about Mikki's insecurities surrounding her smile.

"I have an issue with my smile," the Arizona resident starts off. "My top lip curls up like this."

In a close up, the Dr. 90210 camera shows that Mikki's smile displays more of her gums than she'd like.

She continues, "It's just a lot of gum. Normally, I have pretty full lips, but right when I smile that top lip is gone."

Per the new patient, she makes an active effort to not smile or to hide her smile from others.

Mikki's husband Juan confirms her insecurities, noting that she has him speak to strangers for her.

"It gets so bad that, when we go to the grocery store, she has me talk to the cashiers every time," he adds. "She doesn't even want to talk to them for the fact that she doesn't want to smile."

Amid hearing the case, Dr. Michelle assures Mikki that she first noticed her "beautiful face and personality."

The Dr. 90210 surgeon further expresses, "I don't think of, 'Oh my gosh! Look at all her gums.' It's showing two more millimeters than what it's supposed to show."

Despite Dr. Michelle's kind words, Mikki reveals she's still crippled by her insecurity. With dreams of becoming a YouTube make-up guru, Mikki hates that her smile is holding her back.

"I just want to be me," Mikki concludes. "I'm so tired of holding myself back."

Watch the consultation in the exclusive clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Dr. 90210 Monday at 10 p.m., only on E!

