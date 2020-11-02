Megan Fox ''Reached Her Breaking Point'' With Brian Austin Green Before Instagram Callout

Related : Megan Fox Slams Brian Austin Green For IG Photo of Son

Megan Fox is drawing a line in the sand.

Nearly a year has passed since the actress and Brian Austin Green called it quits, but the former couple is still struggling to keep the peace. After Megan decided to make their private turmoil public by calling out her estranged husband on Instagram this past weekend, a source tells E! News exclusively that tension between the pair was building for quite some time.

"She reached her breaking point and has had enough of Brian's games," the insider explains. "She is incredibly frustrated that he's trying to make her look like a bad mom and decided to call him out on it. She especially hates that he's using the kids to try and get back at her."

In the comments section of a since-deleted photo of the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor alongside their 4-year-old son Journey dressed in Halloween costumes, Megan called Brian "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother."