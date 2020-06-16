Brian Austin Green Steps Out With Courtney Stodden After Breakup From Megan Fox

It looks as though Brian Austin Green is ready to move on after his recent split with Megan Fox.

The 46-year-old actor was spotted out and about on Monday, June 15, with Courtney Stodden. While Stodden kept it cute and chic, rocking an all leopard print ensemble, Green was looking casual in a black T-shirt and jeans.

According to an eyewitness source, the two seemed quite friendly during their outing to Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, Calif. The eyewitness source added that Green was "very attentive to her" and "opened the door for her when she got in the car."

"They were laughing together in the car," the eyewitness shared. Although it was a brief and quick trip out, the two seemed happy to be in each other's company.

Green and Stodden's outing comes weeks after Fox was spotted for the first time since the actor confirmed the two were going their separate ways during an episode of his podcast ...With Brian Austin Green in late May. The 34-year-old actress, at the time, was photographed grabbing coffee and running errands, rocking a black T-shirt and leopard-print pants.