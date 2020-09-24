Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome a Baby Girl: Relive Their Journey to Parenthood

It's a party of three!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The supermodel and former One Direction member announced the sweet and special news that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

At this time, the couple is keeping their newborn daughter's name to themselves.

It was only four months ago that Gigi confirmed the pregnancy news during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," she said at the time. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."