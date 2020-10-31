Lil Nas X's Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume Will Make You Feel That "Super Bass"

Related : Lil Nas X on Becoming a Fashion Icon With Christian Cowan's Help

Forget about that "Old Town Road," because Lil Nas X is bumping to a new beat.

It's no secret the 21-year-old star is known for his incredible sense of fashion. From turning heads on the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles to showing off his stylish everyday wear on social media, the singer is always on-point with his outfits.

And his latest get-up was no different. To celebrate Halloween, fans were delighted to see Lil Nas X prove once again why he's a style icon.

The "Old Town Road" singer dressed up as Nicki Minaj from her "Super Bass" music video, which was released in 2011.

From the wildly colorful wig to the electrifying bodysuit and chunky accessories, Lil Nas X perfectly embodied the Queen rapper. He even nailed down her poses from the iconic video.

"NAS MARAJ," he captioned his post on social media on Friday, Oct. 30. Additionally, he shared a series of images that were taken by photographer Vijat Mohindra.