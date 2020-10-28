Shawn Mendes Reveals How Camila Cabello Influenced His New Album Wonder

Related : Shawn Mendes Says All His Songs Are About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to prove they are for sure couple goals.

During an Oct. 27 virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Treat You Better" singer reflected on recording his forthcoming album Wonder from Camila's Miami home amid the pandemic.

"At first, when I got here, it was the beginning of the album process and I was in a full panic state," Shawn revealed. "I was like, ‘There's no way I'm going to make music. This is going to be impossible.'"

The 22-year-old continued, "But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning and you start doing laundry and start taking dogs for a walk and you have a coffee mug and you use the same one every day and it just becomes really nice. It becomes nice. Which sounds so normal for everyone else, but is very abnormal for me."

Shawn also discussed how his longtime girlfriend Camila has been a huge support system through the album's creation.