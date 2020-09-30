Camila Cabello Just Shut Down Shawn Mendes Breakup Speculation With One Post

Who has time for breakup rumors? Cinderella star Camila Cabello has found her Prince Charming, and she's not letting him go.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Camila took to Instagram to gush over her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and his upcoming album. Fans speculate Shawn's latest project is called Wonder following the singer's cryptic tweets, and Camila seemingly teased that they are right.

"the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," Camila wrote on the social media platform, along with a video of Shawn's latest single. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

Shawn sent love right back to Camila by commenting heart emojis on the post.