Shawn Mendes Finally Explains That Painfully Slow Walk With Camila Cabello

We finally have an answer!

On Oct. 2, Shawn Mendes called into SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up and gave listeners some much needed insight into that viral video of him taking a painfully slow stroll with girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Fans might recall, the couple was caught by paparazzi in March walking in a Miami neighborhood at a glacial pace. As this was towards beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the singers were sticking close to home, however, the slow stroll gave many confused fans pause.

"There's this one video of Camila and I, and we're like, walking down the street really slow. We almost look like zombies from The Walking Dead," he began to explain. "And we're like, really - and everyone's like, 'What the heck is going on with them? Are they on drugs?' And I was like, it's funny 'cause in that moment we were just, pretty overwhelmed by the world. And we were like, 'Oh, man. This is a really hard time. This is scary for everyone.' And you know, we were just like, 'Let's just walk slow and kind of just meditate and be chill.'"