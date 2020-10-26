Pregnant Sadie Robertson Is Recovering After Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Sadie Robertson is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19 amid her pregnancy.
Calling her experience "one of the most challenging things," the Duck Dynasty star revealed on Oct. 26 that she was recently hospitalized after becoming "very sick" with the virus.
"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild," Sadie, 23, captioned an Instagram selfie taken in the hospital. "I've definitely struggled through this one!"
The reality TV personality, who in early October announced she and husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child together, said, "thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well."
Sadie also confirmed she is no longer being treated in the hospital and has "just about fully recovered." Through her health battle, the mom-to-be told her almost 4 million followers that she's "learned a lot" after being "challenged in a lot of new ways."
"My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid," she continued, also revealing that her mother, Korie Robertson, and younger sister, Bella Robertson, both tested positive for coronavirus.
She said they plan to share more details on Wednesday's episode of the Whoa That's Good podcast. Sadie did not disclose when her symptoms began or how long she spent in the hospital.
The Dancing With the Stars alum's health news comes seven months after she helped 5,000 brides whose weddings were affected by the pandemic by sending them personalized gifts.
"Being a bride this past year," she shared on Instagram at the time, "I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day. I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day."