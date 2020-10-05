Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is going to be a mom!

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant announced on Instagram Sunday, Oct. 4 that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Christian Huff.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" Sadie shared with her followers. "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already: God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

The Duck Dynasty star added, "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you. We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Christian would also confirm the news on his social media page by simply writing "mom & dad."