Wendy Williams Speaks Out Amid Fans' Concerns Over On-Air Behavior

Wendy Williams has a message for her fans.

The 56-year-old host spoke candidly to her viewers during the Oct. 26 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

"I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do," she said. "You know, I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but it's, you know, even after all of these years, it's still work. You know, an effort put in for the hour that I'm out here with you."

While Williams acknowledged she isn't perfect, she also made it clear she's "not a perfectionist."

"But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I…I love entertaining you, you know?" she continued. "It's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."

Williams didn't give a reason for her address. However, it came a day after media account @thejasminebrand posted a screenshot of an Instagram comment purportedly shared by Williams' former DJ, DJ Boof.